Dec 21 (Reuters) - Invl Baltic Real Estate:

* SAYS FORECASTS NET OPERATING INCOME WILL AMOUNT TO 2.57 MILLION EURO, WHICH IS 28 PERCENT UP THAN 2016

* SAYS NET OPERATING INCOME INDICATOR FOR 2018 WILL CLIMB BY 43 PER CENT TOTALLING 3.69 MILLION EURO

* SAYS IN END OF 2018, AFTER EVALUATION OF FORECAST FOR ALLOCATION EUR 0.026 DIVIDENDS PER SHARE