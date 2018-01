Jan 16 (Reuters) - INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE AB:

* SAYS NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARES CHANGED FROM EUR 0.29 TO EUR 1.45

* SAYS AMOUNT OF ORDINARY REGISTERED ISSUED SHARES CHANGED FROM 65.7 MILLION UNITS TO 13.1 MILLION UNITS

* SAYS AUTHORISED CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY AMOUNTS TO EUR 19.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)