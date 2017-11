BRIEF-Invl Technology Q3 net result turns to profit of EUR 214,000

Oct 31 (Reuters) - INVL TECHNOLOGY SUTPKIB :

* SAYS ‍NET ASSET VALUE AS OF 30 SEPT. 2017 IS EUR 19.9 MILLION OR EUR 1.6379 PER SHARE​

* SAYS NET PROFIT FOR FIRST 9MONTHS OF THIS YEAR IS EUR 214,000​

* SAYS ‍NRD COMPANIES Q3 REVENUE AT EUR 4.27 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.24 MILLION IN 2016

* SAYS ‍WHILE ITS EBITDA IMPROVED FROM A NEGATIVE EUR 278,000 TO A POSITIVE EUR 213,000​

* SAYS GROUP'S Q3 NET PROFIT AT EUR 214,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 592,000 YEAR AGO