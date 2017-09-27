FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Invuity draws $10 million in second tranche of term loan
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 27, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Invuity draws $10 million in second tranche of term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Invuity Inc

* Invuity draws $10 million second tranche of term loan

* Invuity Inc - has drawn $10 million in additional borrowings under an amended debt agreement with midcap financial

* Invuity Inc - midcap facility consists of a $30 million term loan divided in two tranches

* Invuity Inc - midcap facility also consists of a $10 million revolving credit facility (revolver) of which $3.5 million was drawn down as of June 30, 2017

* Invuity Inc - revolver may be increased to $20 million at a later date at company’s request and with approval from midcap Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.