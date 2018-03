March 6 (Reuters) - Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Spa :

* ‍OVER PERIOD OF 2018-2020 PLAN, SEES “MID SINGLE DIGIT” AVERAGE INCREASE IN REVENUES​

* ‍GUIDANCE OF A “LOW TEENS” AVERAGE GROWTH IN EBITDA FOR PERIOD 2015-18 CONFIRMED​

* ‍OVER PERIOD OF 2018-2020 PLAN, SEE “LOW TEENS” AVERAGE INCREASE IN RECURRING FREE CASH FLOW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: