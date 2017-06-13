FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-IOI Properties Group enters JV with Hongkong Land International
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 1:34 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-IOI Properties Group enters JV with Hongkong Land International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - IOI Properties Group Bhd:

* Co and Hongkong Land International Holdings entered into a memorandum of agreement

* Co and HKLI agreed to use their units to to enter into a joint venture through wealthy link as the joint venture company

* JV to jointly own and undertake a proposed development and management of a land parcel at central boulevard in singapore

* Co's unit's and HKLI’S unit's share of consideration in relation to proposed JV is about SGD1.90 billion and SGD0.94 billion, respectively

* Proposed JV is not expected to have a material impact on earnings and EPS of IOIPG group for financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rUlvYm) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.