Feb 7 (Reuters) - ION Geophysical Corp:

* ION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 64 PERCENT TO $57.9 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38 EXCLUDING ITEMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: