June 12 (Reuters) - IONIAN HOTEL ENTERPRISES SA:

* SAYS HELLENIC CAPITAL MARKET COMMISSION APPROVED THE REQUEST OF "HOME HOLDINGS SA" FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S TOTAL ORDINARY SHARES

* SAYS "HOME HOLDINGS SA" WILL PAY A CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 10.02 PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2s1FEtR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)