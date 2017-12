BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation Of Clinical Study Of First Orally Delivered Antisense Drug For Treatment Of Gastrointestinal Disorders

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THE INITIATION OF A CLINICAL STUDY OF ITS FIRST ORALLY DELIVERED ANTISENSE DRUG FOR THE TREATMENT OF GASTROINTESTINAL DISORDERS

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS- UNDER AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN, CO TO RECEIVE NEARLY $585 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY, SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS & LICENSE FEES

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EARNED $5 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT ASSOCIATED WITH INITIATION, ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY OF IONIS-JBI1-2.5(RX)

* IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - JANSSEN BIOTECH IS CONDUCTING PHASE 1 STUDY