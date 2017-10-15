FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals presents new data from NEURO-TTR study
October 15, 2017 / 6:44 PM / in 6 days

BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals presents new data from NEURO-TTR study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc presents new data from NEURO-TTR study

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc says inotersen-treated patients achieved mean 19.73-point benefit in mNIS+7 co-primary endpoint after 15 months of treatment

* Ionis says a statistically significant benefit in mNIS+7 was also observed at eight months

* Ionis says key safety findings of thrombocytopenia and renal events identified during the study were shown to be monitorable and manageable with routine blood and urine testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

