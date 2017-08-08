BRIEF-Ionis posts qtrly loss per share $0.09

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis provides improved 2017 guidance following strong financial performance

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc says company is revising upward its original pro forma operating income and cash guidance for 2017

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc projecting to end year with pro forma operating income in mid $50 million range and a year end cash balance of more than $950 million.

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $0.09