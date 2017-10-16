BRIEF-IOOF Holdings to buy ANZ’s OnePath Pensions & Investments business and Aligned Dealer Groups

Oct 17 (Reuters) - IOOF Holdings Ltd
* IOOF to acquire P&I and ADG from ANZ
* Deal for cash consideration of A$975m, subject to a completion adjustment
* Entered deal with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited to acquire ANZ’s Onepath Pensions And Investments Business
* IOOF to acquire ANZ’s Onepath Pensions And Investments Business and Aligned Dealer Groups
* Pre-Tax cost synergies expected to be approximately A$65m per annum from FY2021, with further potential for enhanced revenue
* Deal will be funded through about a A$450m fully underwritten institutional placement, a share purchase plan and new debt facilities
* Transaction is expected to complete in around 12 months
* Also entered into a 20 year strategic alliance agreement with ANZ to provide wealth management solutions to their customers
* IOOF estimates that it will incur separation costs of approximately A$130m over three years to integrate ANZ wealth management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: