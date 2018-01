BRIEF-Iovance Announces Preliminary Phase 2 Data For Til Treatment In Head And Neck And Cervical Cancers

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc:

* IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY PHASE 2 DATA FOR TIL TREATMENT IN HEAD AND NECK AND CERVICAL CANCERS

* 3 OF 8 PATIENTS TREATED WITH LN-145 HAD REDUCTION IN TUMOR SIZE OF AT LEAST 30 PCT & QUALIFIED AS PARTIAL RESPONSE

* 1 OF 2 EVALUABLE PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT, METASTATIC/PERSISTENT CERVICAL CARCINOMA TREATED WITH LN-145 EXPERIENCED CONFIRMED PARTIAL RESPONSE WILL CONTINUE TO ENROLL PATIENTS IN STUDY TO FULL SAMPLE SIZE OF 47 PER PROTOCOL

* ONE PATIENT TREATED WITH LN-145 HAD A CONFIRMED PR AND ONE HAD STABLE DISEASE AS PER PRELIMINARY DATA FROM C-145-04 STUDY

* REPORTED PRELIMINARY CLINICAL RESULTS FROM TWO ONGOING OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 STUDIES IN HEAD AND NECK AND CERVICAL CANCERS