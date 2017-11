Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ipass Inc

* Ipass enters into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund for up to $10 million with an initial purchase of $1 million priced at $0.54

* Ipass Inc - ‍In addition, aspire capital has agreed to purchase up to an aggregate of $9 million additional shares of Ipass common stock​