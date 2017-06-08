FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-IPG says established commercial paper program
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 8, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-IPG says established commercial paper program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc :

* Interpublic Group Of Companies says established commercial paper program, under which co may issue unsecured commercial paper notes on a private placement basis

* Interpublic says may issue unsecured commercial paper notes of up to $1 billion under the program

* Interpublic - under program, part of proceeds of notes will be used for repayment of maturing indebtedness and other short-term liquidity needs

* Interpublic - maturities of notes will vary but may not exceed 397 days from date of issue Source text: (bit.ly/2sGOWvc) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.