BRIEF-Ipic Entertainment Says Its Units Entered Second Amended, Restated Loan Agreement‍​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ipic Entertainment Inc:

* IPIC ENTERTAINMENT - IPIC-GOLD CLASS ENTERTAINMENT,IPIC GOLD CLASS HOLDINGS,EACH OF ITS UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED, RESTATED LOAN AGREEMENT‍​

* IPIC - SECOND AMENDED, RESTATED LOAN AGREEMENT SECURED BY FIRST PRIORITY SECURITY INTEREST IN ALL ASSETS OF IPIC-GOLD CLASS ENTERTAINMENT LLC (IGCE), ITS UNITS

* IPIC ENTERTAINMENT SAYS PURSUANT TO SECOND AMENDED, RESTATED LOAN AGREEMENT, LENDERS COMMITTED TO LEND TO IGCE FUNDS UP TO $225.9 MILLION - SEC FILING

* IPIC ENTERTAINMENT - BORROWINGS UNDER LOAN FACILITY ARE MADE UNDER ONE OF THREE TRANCHES (TRANCHE 1, TRANCHE 2 OR TRANCHE 3)

* IPIC ENTERTAINMENT - AS OF DATE, TRANCHE 1 COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF $15.8 MILLION & TRANCHE 2 COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF $24 MILLION HAVE BEEN FULLY BORROWED AGAINST

* IPIC ENTERTAINMENT - AS OF DATE, TRANCHE 3 COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF $186 MILLION HAS BEEN BORROWED AGAINST IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $120.8 MILLION