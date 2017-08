Aug 8 (Reuters) - IPIC GMTN LTD:

* IPIC GRANTED MOF INC AND 1MDB UNTIL 31 AUGUST 2017 TO COMPLETE PERFORMANCE OF PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS OF MOF INC. AND 1MDB

* IPIC GMTN - EXTENSION IS SUBJECT TO MOF INC AND 1MDB MAKING PAYMENT OF NOT LESS THAN US$310 MILLION OF FULL AMOUNT DUE ON OR BEFORE 12 AUGUST 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)