June 6 (Reuters) - Ipic Gmtn Ltd

* Board of directors of international petroleum investment company PJSC has been reconstituted

* IPIC GMTN - board consists of following member homaid abdulla al shimmari as chairman, Ali Eid Al Mheiri, Saeed Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Marwan Naim Nijmeh