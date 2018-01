Jan 16 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* EXELIXIS AND IPSEN ANNOUNCE PHASE 3 TRIAL RESULTS OF CABOZANTINIB DEMONSTRATING SIGNIFICANT OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

* IN CELESTIAL, CABOZANTINIB PROVIDED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT VERSUS PLACEBO IN OVERALL SURVIVAL

* MEDIAN OS WAS 10.2 MONTHS WITH CABOZANTINIB VERSUS 8.0 MONTHS WITH PLACEBO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)