Nov 29 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* ‍ANNOUNCED RESULTS FROM PHASE III STUDY DEMONSTRATING EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF DYSPORT(ABOBOTULINUMTOXINA) IN ADULT PATIENTS ​

* ‍STUDY WAS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH LOWER LIMB SPASTICITY FOLLOWING A STROKE OR TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY​

* ‍MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS WERE: FALLS, MUSCULAR WEAKNESS, AND PAIN IN EXTREMITY​

* ‍WHILE MAJORITY OF PATIENTS WERE RE-TREATED AT WEEK 12, WERE TREATED AT WEEK 16 AND BEYOND​