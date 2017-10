Oct 16 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* IPSEN ANNOUNCES THAT PHASE 3 CELESTIAL TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

* ‍IPSEN EXPECTS TO FILE IN H1 2018 A VARIATION OF INITIAL APPLICATION TO EMA​