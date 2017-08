BRIEF-Ipsen delivers H1 sales growth of 18.8%, upgrades its FY 2017 guidance

July 27 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* IPSEN DELIVERS STRONG SALES GROWTH OF 18.8% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 AND UPGRADES ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* H1 GROUP SALES REACHED €919.5 MILLION, UP 18.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* FOLLOWING STRONG PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, GROUP UPDATES ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* H1 CORE OPERATING INCOME EUR 240.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 191.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE OF SPECIALTY CARE SALES GROWTH GREATER THAN 24.0PCT

* FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE SLIGHT GROWTH OF CONSUMER HEALTHCARE SALES, AND CORE OPERATING INCOME MARGIN GREATER THAN 25.0% OF SALES