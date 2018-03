BRIEF-Ipsos FY Operating Income Up at 182.3‍​ Million Euros

Feb 28 (Reuters) - IPSOS SA:

* REG-IPSOS IN 2017: AN ENCOURAGING LEVEL OF ACTIVITY, THANKS TO STRONG DYNAMISM IN THE SECOND-HALF

* ‍2017 REVENUE: EUR 1,780.5 MILLION​

* ‍2017 ORGANIC GROWTH: +2.4%​

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 182.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 180.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2018 CAN BE EXPECTED TO GROW AT A PACE SIMILAR TO THAT OBSERVED IN 2017

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP EUR 128.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 106.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPANY‘S TOTAL GROWTH COULD BE GREATER THAN THAT IF IPSOS IS ABLE TO ACQUIRE AND CONSOLIDATE COMPANIES

* DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS OF 87 EURO CENTS PER SHARE FOR THE YEAR 2017‍​

* IPSOS' 2018 OPERATING PROFIT WILL SHOW A SLIGHT INCREASE.