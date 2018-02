Feb 12 (Reuters) - Iqe Plc:

* ‍STATEMENT FROM CARDIFF JOINT VENTURE PARTNER​

* ‍IQE NOTES STATEMENT PROVIDED BY ITS CARDIFF JOINT VENTURE (“CSC”) PARTNER​

* ‍CARDIFF UNIVERSITY HAS INVESTED EQUITY OF £21.8M IN COMPOUND SEMICONDUCTOR CENTRE​

* ‍UNIVERSITY ENTERED INTO JOINT VENTURE AS A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT TO ENSURE OUR WORLD LEADING RESEARCH HAS A WELL-FOUNDED ROUTE TO COMMERCIALISATION​

* ‍SEVERAL PROJECT WINS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED WITHIN LAST YEAR​