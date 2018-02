BRIEF-Iradimed Corporation Q4 EPS $0.02

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Iradimed Corp:

* IRADIMED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 REVENUE $6.7 MILLION VERSUS $6.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33 TO $0.38

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 TO $0.07

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22 TO $0.27

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04 TO $0.05

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $29.3 MILLION TO $30 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $6.8 MILLION TO $6.9 MILLION

* ‍NET INCOME FOR Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* ‍REDUCTION IN U.S. FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO POSITIVELY IMPACT IRADIMED‘S FUTURE EARNINGS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: