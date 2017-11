Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iren Spa:

* ‍board of directors has approved business plan to 2022​

* Iren Spa sees ‍ebitda at 2022 of approximately 950 million euro, with an annual growth rate of 3.3%​

* Iren spa sees ‍debt at 2022 down by approximately 300 million euros to approximately 2.16 billion euros​

* An expected growth in dividend per share equal at least to 10% per year to be added to business plan 2022​