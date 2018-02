Feb 22 (Reuters) - Iress Ltd:

* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $430 MILLION, UP 10 PERCENT

* ‍FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $59.8 MILLION VERSUS $59.5 MILLION

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND 28 CENTS PER SECURITY

* “EXPECT GROWTH WEIGHTED TO SECOND HALF AND A DECLINE IN SEGMENT PROFIT IN 1H18”

* EXPECT 2018 SEGMENT PROFIT GROWTH TO BE IN RANGE OF 3 PERCENT - 7 PERCENT (ON A CONSTANT 2017 CURRENCY BASIS)​