Feb 14 (Reuters) - Irhythm Technologies Inc:

* IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 51 PERCENT TO $28.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $126 MILLION TO $131 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 35 TO 40 PERCENT

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.48

* GROSS MARGINS FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 70% TO 72%

* OPERATING EXPENSES FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $124 AND $129 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $133.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S