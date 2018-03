March 8 (Reuters) - Iridex Corp:

* IRIDEX ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.44

* IRIDEX - SEES 2018 G6 PROBE SHIPMENTS OF 40,000 TO 45,000, REPRESENTS GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 32% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT MIDPOINT