BRIEF-Iridium announces Q3 earnings per share $0.23

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Iridium Communications Inc
* Iridium announces third-quarter 2017 results; updates 2017 outlook
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $116.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $114 million
* Iridium Communications Inc - Affirmed full-year 2017 outlook for total service revenue growth
* Iridium Communications- Also affirmed long-range outlook for total service revenue growth, oebitda margin, peak net leverage and 2019 net leverage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: