BRIEF-iRobot Corp announces agreement with Micro-Star International in patent dispute

Sept 15 (Reuters) - iRobot Corp
* iRobot Corp announces agreement with Micro-Star International in patent dispute
* iRobot Corp - remaining terms of settlement are confidential
* iRobot Corp -as part of agreement, MSI agreed to exit robotic cleaning industry worldwide and will compensate iRobot with a confidential monetary payment
* iRobot Corp - as part of deal, co agreed to remove Hoover Quest 600, 700, 800 products sold and/or distributed by Hoover Inc from pending U.S. ITC investigation