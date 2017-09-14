FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-iRobot Corp announces agreement with Micro-Star International in patent dispute
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 14, 2017 / 10:11 PM / in a month

BRIEF-iRobot Corp announces agreement with Micro-Star International in patent dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - iRobot Corp

* iRobot Corp announces agreement with Micro-Star International in patent dispute

* iRobot Corp - ‍remaining terms of settlement are confidential​

* iRobot Corp -as part of agreement, MSI agreed to exit robotic cleaning industry worldwide and will compensate iRobot with a confidential monetary payment

* iRobot Corp - ‍as part of deal, co agreed to remove Hoover Quest 600, 700, 800 products sold and/or distributed by Hoover Inc from pending U.S. ITC investigation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.