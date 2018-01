Jan 29 (Reuters) - I‘rom Group Co Ltd

* Says it will set up a Hong Kong-based wholly owned unit, I’ROM LIMITED in February, to management and support the company’s business in China

* Says the unit will be capitalized at HK$100,000 (about 1.5 million yen)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fHsQmN

