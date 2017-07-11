FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-I'rom Group unit ID Pharma concludes iPS cell generation technology licensing agreement with UK-based Axol Bioscience
July 11, 2017 / 9:43 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-I'rom Group unit ID Pharma concludes iPS cell generation technology licensing agreement with UK-based Axol Bioscience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - I'rom Group Co Ltd

* Says co's wholly owned unit, ID Pharma, concluded an iPS cell generation technology licensing agreement with UK-based Axol Bioscience Ltd

* Says unit grants non-exclusive rights of iPS cell related research, sales and service and sublicense rights to Axol Bioscience Ltd

* Says unit will receive upfront payments, iPS cell sales and service related income and royalty from Axol Bioscience Ltd

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RsB4rr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

