BRIEF-Iron Mountain to buy IO Data Centers' U.S. Ops for about $1.3 bln

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Iron Mountain Inc:

* IRON MOUNTAIN TO ACQUIRE IO DATA CENTERS U.S. OPERATIONS FOR APPROXIMATELY $1.3 BILLION

* IRON MOUNTAIN INC - DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 AFFO

* IRON MOUNTAIN INC - DEAL FOR $1.315 BILLION PLUS UP TO $60 MILLION BASED ON FUTURE PERFORMANCE AND SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY ADJUSTMENTS

* IRON MOUNTAIN INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO AFFO IN 2019

* IRON MOUNTAIN - WHILE SUCH DATA CENTER DEALS WERE NOT PART OF CO‘S 2020 PLAN, EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH

* IRON MOUNTAIN - POST DEAL, REMAINS ON TRACK TO LOWER DIVIDEND PAYOUT AS A PERCENT OF ADJUSTED FFO TO 70-75%, ASSUMING ANNUAL DIVIDEND/SHARE GROWTH OF ABOUT 4%