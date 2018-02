BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Implements Reduction In Field-Based Workforce

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SAYS ‍COMMENCED AN INITIATIVE TO EVALUATE OPTIMAL MIX OF INVESTMENTS FOR LESINURAD FRANCHISE FOR UNCONTROLLED GOUT​

* SAYS COMMENCED IMPLEMENTATION OF A REDUCTION IN ITS FIELD-BASED WORKFORCE & WILL BE DECREASING IT BY APPROXIMATELY 60 EMPLOYEES

* SAYS ‍ESTIMATES IT WILL INCUR AGGREGATE CHARGES RELATED TO REDUCTION IN FIELD-BASED WORKFORCE OF ABOUT $2.3 MILLION TO $2.8 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍EXPECTS TO COMPLETE REDUCTION IN ITS FIELD-BASED WORKFORCE DURING Q1 OF 2018​

* SAYS INITIATIVE TO EVALUATE OPTIMAL MIX OF INVESTMENTS FOR ITS LESINURAD FRANCHISE INCLUDES DUZALLO AND ZURAMPIC - SEC FILING