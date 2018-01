BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees U.S. Net Sales Of Linzess Of About $700 Million‍​ For FY Ended Dec 31, 2017

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTED U.S. NET SALES OF LINZESS (LINACLOTIDE) OF ABOUT $700 MILLION‍​ FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍EXPECTED IRONWOOD REVENUE FROM LINACLOTIDE API SALES TO ASTELLAS OF MORE THAN $100 MILLION FROM JAN 1, 2017 TO DEC 31, 2019​

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS- EXPECTED REVENUE CAGR FROM THE LINZESS U.S. COLLABORATION WITH ALLERGAN OF ABOUT 75% FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2014 TO 2017

* IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS- EXPECTED LINZESS U.S. NET SALES CAGR OF GREATER THAN 30% FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2014 TO YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017