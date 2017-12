(Corrects headline and 1st bullet to clarify Iskandar Waterfront City received offer from Ekovest; corrects source to Iskandar Waterfront City from Ekovest; adds dropped “million”)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd:

* GETS NOTICE FROM MERCURY SECURITIES & ASTRAMINA ON EKOVEST‘S OFFER TO BUY SHARES IN CO

* EKOVEST OFFERS TO BUY ALL 837.4 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF CO AT 1.50 RGT PER SHARE Source text: bit.ly/2zjtDVW Further company coverage: