BRIEF-Isra Vision Q1 EBIT Up At EUR 6.3 Mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Isra Vision AG:

* ISRA STARTS DYNAMICALLY INTO THE NEW FINANCIAL YEAR: GUIDANCE AGAIN DOUBLE-DIGIT

* Q1 REVENUES AT 31.2 MILLION EUROS, PLUS 10% (Q1 16/17: 28.5 MILLION EUROS)

* Q1 EBT GROWTH OF 11% TO 6.2 MILLION EUROS (Q1 16/17: 5.6 MILLION EUROS)

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017/2018 YEAR AS A WHOLE: PROFITABLE ORGANIC GROWTH OF APPROX. 10%​

* OUTLOOK 2017/2018: MARGINS AT LEAST AT LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 EBIT INCREASES BY 11 PERCENT TO 6.3 MILLION EUROS (Q1 16/17: 5.7 MILLION EUROS)

* SEES TO CONSIDERABLY EXCEED FY REVENUE TARGET OF 150 MILLION EUROS AS FORECASTED IN CURRENT FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)