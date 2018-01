Jan 26 (Reuters) - ISRA VISION AG:

* CONTINUES INVESTING STRATEGICALLY IN 3D TECHNOLOGY AND EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH POLYMETRIC GMBH, DARMSTADT

* PLANS TO INTEGRATE POLYMETRIC‘S AREAS OF EXPERTISE IN 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY AND IN 3D OBJECT DETECTION

* FOR 2017/2018 PLANNING ON LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH WITH MARGINS AT LEAST REMAINING STABLE