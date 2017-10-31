FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍by its subsidiary DSW signed an agreement for salt harvesting project​
October 31, 2017 / 11:31 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍by its subsidiary DSW signed an agreement for salt harvesting project​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍by its subsidiary Dead Sea Works (DSW) signed an agreement for first stage of salt harvesting project​

* ICL Israel Chemicals - ‍under contract , selected co will commence building special dredger dedicated to harvesting project, in amount of US$ 280 million​

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - ‍agreement will enable salt harvesting operations to begin in first half of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

