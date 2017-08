Aug 3 (Reuters) - ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd:

* Q2 revenue $1.32 billion versus $1.38 billion previous year

* Q2 net income $57 million versus $120 million previous year

* Q2 revenue view $1.32 billion, net profit view $90.8 million -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says recorded provision "in an immaterial amount" to cover short-term costs of spill at Rotem Amfert plant Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch)