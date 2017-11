Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Ltd:

* ISRAEL‘S MIZRAHI-TEFAHOT BANK SAYS AGREES TO BUY UNION BANK AT 1.4 BILLION SHEKEL VALUE IN SHARE SWAP

* MIZRAHI-TEFAHOT SAYS INITIALLY TO BUY 75 PERCENT STAKE FROM UNION BANK CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)