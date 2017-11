Nov 2 (Reuters) - Issuer Direct Corp:

* Issuer Direct Corp - qtrly ‍total revenue was $2.93 million, a 2pct increase from $2.87 million in Q3 2016​

* Issuer Direct Corp - qtrly ‍GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.10​

* Issuer Direct Corp - qtrly ‍non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15​