FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Istar announces pricing of senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 15, 2017 / 2:05 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Istar announces pricing of senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Istar Inc-

* Istar announces pricing of senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes

* Has agreed to sell at par $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Has agreed to sell $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2022

* Istar inc - has agreed to sell at par $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% senior convertible notes due 2022 in a separate private offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.