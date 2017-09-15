BRIEF-Istar announces pricing of senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Istar Inc-

* Istar announces pricing of senior unsecured notes and senior convertible notes

* Has agreed to sell at par $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Has agreed to sell $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2022

* Istar inc - has agreed to sell at par $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% senior convertible notes due 2022 in a separate private offering