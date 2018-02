BRIEF-iStar Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.40

Feb 26 (Reuters) - iStar Inc:

* ISTAR ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* ‍WORKING WITH J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC TO REVIEW STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR LONGER-TERM LEGACY ASSET PORTFOLIO​

* FOR 2018, CO IS TARGETING TO GENERATE OVER $400 MILLION OF PROCEEDS FROM LEGACY ASSET MONETIZATIONS

* ‍ EXPECTS TO RECORD GAIN TO BEGINNING BALANCE OF GAAP BOOK EQUITY OF ABOUT $76 MILLION, OR ABOUT $1.10 PER BASIC COMMON SHARE, IN Q1​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $103.1 MILLION VERSUS $98.6 MLN‍​

* ‍ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE ACCELERATED SALES OF ASSETS AND A SPINOFF AND/OR JOINT VENTURE​

* DURING QUARTER, ‍RECORDED $10.5 MILLION IMPAIRMENT ASSOCIATED WITH CONEY ISLAND AMPHITHEATER

* ‍AS PART OF ITS REVIEW, ALSO LOOKING TO REDUCE ITS G&A​ EXPENSES