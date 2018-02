Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* ISUZU MOTORS LIKELY LIFTED GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 11 PERCENT ON THE YEAR TO ROUGHLY 122 BILLION YEN FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED IN DECEMBER - NIKKEI

* ISUZU MOTORS' SALES FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED IN DECEMBER APPARENTLY CLIMBED 11 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.54 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2BEJR9W] Further company coverage: