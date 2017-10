Oct 30 (Reuters) - IT COMPETENCE GROUP SE:

* OUTLOOK 2017: REVENUE EXPECTED TO EXCEED EUR 21 MILLION‍​

* 9-MONTH REVENUES DECREASED BY AROUND 9% TO EUR 15.8 MILLION (YEAR AGO: EUR 17.5 MILLION)​

* 9MTH EBITDA LOSS AT EUR 766,000 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)