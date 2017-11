Nov 8 (Reuters) - ITALIAONLINE SPA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR ‍​248.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 295.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH PRE-TAX PROFIT EUR 25.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO CLOSE 2017 WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN UP ON THE 2016 RESULT‍​

* SEES CONSOLIDATED REVENUES TO FALL DUE PRIMARILY TO PHYSIOLOGICAL DECLINE IN CERTAIN TRADITIONAL BUSINESS LINES‍​