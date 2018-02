Feb 19 (Reuters) - ITALIAONLINE SPA:

* ACQUIRES DIGITAL ADVERTISING DEALER ADPULSE ITALIA

* HAS TRANSFERRED 16.2% STAKE HELD IN 11880 SOLUTIONS AG FOR ABOUT EUR 3.4 MILLION

* SALE TO RESULT IN CAPITAL GAIN OF ABOUT EUR 1.3 MILLION