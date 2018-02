BRIEF-Italtile Says HY HEPS Expected Between 48.0 Cents And 49.1 Cents

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italtile Ltd:

* ‍GROUP NOW HOLDS A 95.47% STAKE IN CERAMIC AND AN EFFECTIVE 71.54% IN EZEE TILE ADHESIVE MANUFACTURING PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

* ‍HY GROUP‘S SYSTEM-WIDE TURNOVER FOR REVIEW PERIOD WAS R4.3 BILLION, 21.6% HIGHER THAN PRIOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD (2016: R3.50 BILLION)​

* ‍HY LIKE-ON-LIKE RETAIL STORE TURNOVER DECREASED BY 3.9% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD​

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 48.0 CENTS AND 49.1 CENTS (2016 ADJUSTED: 46.4 CENTS)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)